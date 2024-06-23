Penn State loses Class of 2025 LB DJ McClary to Rutgers

For the second time in a matter of days, Penn State has lost one member of its Class of 2025. Days after losing a four-star running back to an SEC school, Penn State has now lost a four-star linebacker to a Big Ten rival. DJ McClary announced on his social media profile on Sunday that he has committed to Rutgers, flipping from his original Penn State commit from last September.

McClary committed to Penn State on September 24, 2023. The timing of the flip is interesting given McClary just visited Penn State within the last two weeks, which followed a visit to Rutgers in late May.

The loss of the commitment from McClary stings a bit on the defensive side of the recruiting class. Penn State is down to just one linebacker in the Class of 2025 at the moment with Dayshaun Burnett, from Pittsburgh. Burnett is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, but has just a three-star rating from On3.

This is the second four-star player to flip from his Penn State commitment in the past few days. Running back Alvin Henderson, from Alabama, announced he flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn. In both cases, the player backing away from his commitment to Penn State is staying closer to home with an in-state program.

Penn State did pick up a couple of commitments this weekend, though. Penn State picked up a commitment from running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman out of Philadelphia and safety Braswell Thomas, from Cape May, New Jersey.

