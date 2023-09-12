Penn State loses 2025 four-star commitment from Jaelyne Matthews

Penn State is off to a smooth 2-0 start to the college football regular season and continues to have one of the top recruiting classes in the nation in the current recruiting cycle. But the Nittany Lions just lost one of its coveted commitments in the Class of 2025, and could be about to lose him to one of the top teams in the country.

On Monday, New Jersey offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews announced in a social media post he has made the decision to decommit from Penn State.

“This has been a difficult decision, as I have the utmost respect for the university, it coaches, and the entire Penn State community,” Matthews said in his released statement via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“After much reflection and discussion with my family and mentors, I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options for my academic and athletic future, Matthews went on to say. “This decision was not made lightly, and it comes after countless hours of thought and contemplation.”

Matthews originally chose Penn State over some big offers

Matthews is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, so his commitment to the Nittany Lions was one that came in early. In fact, he was the first commitment on the board for the Class of 2025. Matthews announced his commitment to Penn State in late January 2023, just before the traditional start to the signing period in college football.

Matthews previously committed to Penn State over offers on the table from Georgia, Ohio State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and more. It seems one of those teams could be benefitting from this recruiting update for Matthews.

The new favorite in the recruiting process?

It may be a coincidence, or it may be a hint of what comes next in this recruiting process. Steve Wiltfong, the director of football recruiting for 247Sports, cast a crystal ball prediction for Matthews Tuesday afternoon. Wiltfong predicts Georgia will ultimately land the four-star offensive lineman.

Georgia’s Class of 2025 is already underway with six commitments lined up. One of those commitments is from another four-star offensive lineman, Micah DeBose of Mobile, Alabama.

Of course, it is always entirely possible Penn State could eventually remain in the hunt. It is not unprecedented for a player to back off an early commitment only to return to that decision later on. Watch to see if Penn State remains in the conversation as Matthews takes the time needed to more fully evaluate his options.

What does Penn State's Class of 2025 look like now?

Penn State still has two commitments on the board for the Class of 2025 following the decommitment by Matthews. The overall recruiting class ranking sits at no. 16 according to the most recent update to the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings.

Four-star running back Kiandrea Barker, from The Woodlands, Texas, is the headliner between the two commitments at this point in time. Barker committed to the Nittany Lions in mid-April this past spring.

Penn State also has a commitment from three-star cornerback Omari Gaines, another recruiting target from New Jersey.

What happens now?

The good news for Penn State is there is no reason to push any panic buttons at the moment. The Class of 2025 is still very much in the relatively early stages and there are a ton of offers out in the wild for offensive tackles and other offensive linemen from Penn State. As it stands now, only a small handful of the offensive line offers that have been extended by Penn State have committed to other programs so far.

And given how much Penn State has invested in recruiting talented offensive linemen, it stands to reason the Nittany Lions will still manage to add some good talent for the line in the next recruiting cycle after this current one.

A look at the Class of 2024

After making a strong push to beef up the offensive line in the last few recruiting cycles, Penn State attacked that area once again in the Class of 2024. Still months away from officially signing, Penn State does look to have some good talent making its way to Happy Valley to keep that trend going.

Penn State currently holds commitments from four-star offensive tackle Liam Andrews, four-star interior offensive linemen Donovan Harbour and Cooper Cousins and a pair of three-star tackles with Caleb Brewer and Eagan Boyer.

