Penn State looks to make significant strides against Delaware

Sep. 8—A guy who sat in James Franklin's chair for 46 years often said that a football team makes its greatest improvement from its first game to its second game.

Franklin agrees with the late Joe Paterno's assessment and hopes seventh-ranked Penn State (1-0) can be better in certain areas against Delaware (1-0) Saturday at noon (TV-Peacock) at Beaver Stadium.

"I think your first couple weeks in the season you can make significant strides," Franklin said, "and you need to make significant strides. That's what the best programs do.

"I think the best programs improve and learn and make corrections after wins. They don't have to have setbacks, wakeup calls, to be able to do it."

Their coach would like the Nittany Lions to be more consistent in the kicking game against the Blue Hens, who they're meeting for the first time, create more turnovers and improve their success rate on third down.

Penn State played a remarkably clean game for an opener in its 38-15 victory over West Virginia, committing no turnovers and just one penalty for 5 yards. The Lions also received production from several players making their first career starts, including quarterback Drew Allar and left guard JB Nelson.

A sophomore, Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for three touchdowns and 325 yards, the third-highest total by a Penn State player making his first start at quarterback. He showed precise timing and uncanny poise against the Mountaineers, who blitzed frequently.

"You're getting to see him more extensively now," Franklin said. "We've felt for a while that he had a chance to play really well for us and be the type of quarterback that people would be excited about and that his teammates would believe in.

"There are some guys who are super talented but they don't work like that. They don't live it the way he does. Until he continues to do it game after game, he's still somewhat unproven. But it gives me comfort to watch him and feel like he's got a chance to play at a high level on a consistent basis."

The 6-5, 332-pound Nelson, a junior, also received rave reviews from Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein after filling the spot expected to be held by Landon Tengwall, who retired last month because of a medical issue.

Nelson helped the Lions gain 478 total yards, including 121 rushing yards and one touchdown on a combined 23 carries by Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Franklin said Nelson's physical presence is something the offensive line needs.

"Everyone wants to be called tough," Trautwein said. "Everyone wants to be called physical. No one wants to be called soft. So when you have a guy like that who's physical and who everyone kind of fears, a guy who tries to finish guys, they want to be like him.

"So sometimes, having that guy in your room helps everybody around him."

Delaware, ranked 19th in this week's Football Championship Subdivision polls, clobbered Stony Brook 37-13 last week and piled up 559 total yards. Quarterback Ryan O'Connor, a first-year starter, threw for 346 yards and one touchdown.

The Blue Hens, though, allowed Stony Brook to rush for 164 yards and 5.5 per carry. That spells trouble against Singleton and Allen.

"We are blessed to be one of those programs that has two of the better backs in all of college football," Franklin said. "We recognize that and we're appreciative of that."

Penn State wide receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Harrison Wallace III and Malik McClain answered preseason questions about their position, at least for one game. The three combined for 15 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

After a slow start, the Lions defense limited West Virginia to 3.6 yards per carry and 233 total yards until the Mountaineers drove 75 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes.

"We still have a lot of things to clean up," Allar said, "but we have a lot of things to build off of and things that we did really good. We had a lot of positives, but a lot of things we can still improve on."

------

Rich Scarcella's pick

Penn State 45, Delaware 7

The Nittany Lions will look to improve their kicking game and create turnovers in preparation for the start of their Big Ten schedule next week. Delaware allowed Stony Brook to rush for 164 yards last week, which will be troublesome against Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Penn State's speed on defense is something the Blue Hens haven't seen.