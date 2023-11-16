What should Penn State be looking for in its new OC?

Last Sunday morning saw the end of the Mike Yurcich era in Happy Valley. The Penn State offense, which Yurcich has led for three years, looked almost anemic throughout much of Saturday’s contest against Michigan. The lack of creativity, explosion and smart playcalling was all absent, and James Franklin said as much when he spoke on the firing earlier this week. It will be interesting to see how the offensive play calling looks this weekend against Rutgers with Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle in charge.

The recent norm in State College has become a 10-2 season with losses to Michigan and Ohio State. The repeat failures to execute offensively against the two best teams in the Big Ten have been a real problem, and Franklin must prioritize that in his next offensive coordinator. This hire marks a pivotal moment for both Franklin and Penn State as the Big Ten reshapes itself next year. With that magnitude in mind, let’s take a look at some must-haves for the Nittany Lions new coordinator.

A offenisve scheme with an identity

Many would say the Penn State offense lacked a true identity this year, and after watching several games, I agree. Do they want to run the football and then throw off play action? Are they trying to be a spread offense with multiple receivers on the field? It is really hard to pinpoint what they want to establish in each game.

Whatever the preferred offensive scheme of the new coordinator is, it needs to be defined and implemented. The Nittany Lions failed to gain an offensive rhythm in their two biggest games this season because their offense lacked an identity. No play in football should be called without a purpose behind it, and at times this season, the play did not make sense considering the situation. Having an identity on offense allows the offense to flow where players, coaches, and plays are all lined up.

A 'head coach of offense'

When Franklin spoke about the changes early this week, he admitted that there were miscommunications between himself and Yurcich about what plays should be called and how those plays should be executed. This comment came specifically in reference to getting quarterback Drew Allar into a rhythm.

Franklin said he is looking for a “head coach of offense,” which is good in terms of our first point in having an identity. It seems that Yurcich was more of a play-caller instead of a head coach of the offense. The lack of autonomy and a defined role seemed to contribute to Penn State’s struggles on the offense. Manny Diaz leads the defense with what seems to be little intervention from Franklin. At least, that is what it seems like from the outside. The next offensive coordinator’s ability to take the reins of the offense and be that unit head coach will be critical, especially considering that lack that seemed to lead to this year’s struggles.

Perhaps this trait in a coordinator leads Franklin to look at candidates with previous head coaching experience (e.g., Manny Diaz) who have taken charge of a whole group before. It’s worth noting that Mike Yurcich never held a head coaching position.

Creativity

What is a college offense without some creativity and explosive plays? The truth is there aren’t many successful college programs that don’t have one of those traits. This year, you could argue Penn State had neither.

While creativity isn’t everything, it does help generate explosive plays that often can alter momentum. When watching the Nittany Lions this year, it never seemed like their best players were being put in the best positions to succeed. When you have players like Nicholas Singleton, Keandre Lambert-Smith, and Dante Cephas, you must do everything you can to get them the ball as often as possible in space. Time and time again, that didn’t materialize for whatever reason and cost Penn State two games. If an offense’s explosive players are used properly, it does wonders for an offense, especially getting the quarterback in rhythm.

Adaptability

The Nittany Lions have several starting-caliber players returning next year, including quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. With those players entrenched in their roles, barring any unforeseen changes, the new coordinator must adapt to the Penn State stars, not vice versa.

Implementing an offense and hiring a coordinator that doesn’t fit those players would be a step backward rather than forward. The new offensive play-caller must make the most of his inherited players and cater his system for them. Adaptability goes hand in hand with finding creative ways to get the ball into the hands of Penn State’s playmakers. For the Nittany Lions offensive coordinator, being able to fit in with the current roster while not sacrificing creativity will be huge.

