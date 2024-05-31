Penn State is looking to land four-star CB after visit this weekend

Based on who is currently committed to Penn State in the class of 2025, there is going to be lot of emphasis on the defensive side of the football by James Franklin and his staff during the upcoming official visits starting this weekend.

Out of the 13 who have already pledged to the Nittany Lions, only four are defenders with three of them being linebackers.

Secondary and the defensive line are clear priorities as they look to bolster this class that has progressed a bit slower than what took place in last year’s cycle.

However, there is still plenty of time left in the recruitment of many top prospects, and Penn State is looking to use their official visits to persuade players that this is the program for them.

One who they would love to land is four-star Graceson Littleton out of Tampa, Florida.

Ranked as the No. 9 player at his position and 71st overall by 247Sports, the cornerback will be on campus this upcoming weekend in what is going to be a huge visit.

He had previously told On3 that he was impressed with Penn State when he visited for the first time in early-April after he was able to look at the whole facility and attend practice, while also sitting down with all the coaches. His takeaway was the culture and intensity of the program.

Happy Valley will be the first of Littleton’s official visits as he’s set to see Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Iowa following his upcoming trip.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Crimson Tide as the favorites to land him with a 24.4 percent chance, but does list the Nittany Lions second at 17.0 percent.

It will likely be tough for them to maintain a stronghold as the four-star’s preferred destination since they’re the first place he’s seeing, but with a strong showing they will certainly help themselves out.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire