Penn State locks in visits from two four-star cornerbacks

Penn State continues to search for top-end players in the class of 2025 that they can add to their growing list of commitments that already sits at 12.

With the list of “Power Conferences” reducing from five to four this year, more emphasis will be placed on recruiting at a high level to get the best possible talent into the program year after year.

Two cornerbacks are already committed in the 2025 class, but that’s not stopping the Nittany Lions from pursuing others across the country.

They’ll be getting visits from two four-star players this spring and summer as the players confirmed their plans to see Happy Valley again.

Chad Simmons of On3 confirmed Onis Konanbanny will be on campus in an official capacity from June 14-16, marking his second visit to Penn State.

The 6’2″ 170-pound cornerback from South Carolina is listed as the second-best player in the state and the 28th overall player at his position according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

According to Konanbanny, the coaching staff sees shades of their past star when evaluating his potential and he likes the football program and educational aspect that Penn State provides.

“What I like most about Penn State is their defense, the environment, how they rock with me, how they see Joey Porter in me and what their degree means,” he told Simmons.

The Nittany Lions seem to be in a battle with North Carolina to land the four-star as he’s taking an official visit to their campus later in June.

That’s why Penn State continues to recruit other corners.

They’ll welcome Brandon Finney from Maryland to campus in March to watch spring practice, marking his second visit to Happy Valley. He’s developed a solid relationship with the coaching staff so far.

He’s an interesting prospect in the 2025 class.

Listed at 6’2″ and 185 pounds, his recruitment is starting to pick up after receiving tons of offers during the January contact period. This has loaded his calendar for visits, despite not having a star ranking from On3 or 247Sports.

ESPN lists him as a four-star player who is the No. 8 player in the state.

Perhaps that’s because his designation is “athlete” right now instead of cornerback.

Finney will be busy this spring and Penn State is hoping to stay on his radar as he goes and visits other campuses.

