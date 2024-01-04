Penn State locks in three early visits with intriguing 2025 prospects

Penn State will look to keep their recruiting momentum going with the class of 2025 after securing a very solid class of 2024 full of 25 signees that ranked 14th in the country.

As it stands right now, the Nittany Lions have seven commits in the 2025 class but are continuing their efforts to build another strong group.

There is a lot of work that will be done this spring and summer in recruiting. Kids normally make major leaps in rankings during camps over this time period and it gives coaching staffs a better idea of how they’ll project going forward.

James Franklin and his staff have set up three weekends for juniors to visit starting on Jan. 20.

Ryan Snyder of On3 confirms there are three players already locked into visiting during this time period (subscription required).

Two of these prospects are on the offensive side of the ball with wide receiver Qeanu Johnson coming Jan. 20 and offensive lineman Michael Carroll and athlete Zymear Smith visiting Jan. 27.

All three are interesting players overall, however.

Carroll is a four-star recruit according to On3’s industry rankings. He’s a 6’5″ 300 pounder from Pennsylvania who is ranked as the eighth best player in the state and the 15th overall interior lineman. He’s a legacy with his father Mike Carroll playing for the Nittany Lions in the late 1990s.

Johnson and Smith are current ranked in the industry rankings, another indication to why many players will make a leap before their senior seasons begin.

Johnson is a 5’11” 180 pound receiver from Connecticut who seems to be leaning towards Penn State based on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Smith is listed as a cornerback but projects to play multiple positions in college depending on which route he wants to take. The 5’10” 160 pound athlete could continue playing corner or could transition to running back or wide receiver.

Penn State is recruiting him as a receiver according to Snyder and was able to get him on campus for the first time when they played Michigan.

There’s still a long way to go regarding anything related to the class of 2025, but starting to get these early visiting days filled out is a good sign for Franklin and his staff.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire