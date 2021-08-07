What Penn State linebacker is spending time at fall camp playing defensive end?

With the news that one of Penn State’s top rising defensive ends may be lost for the 2021 season, what to do at the position has become a big question as fall camp opens for the Nittany Lions. And it appears Penn State is already working one of their linebackers at the position, just in case.

Penn State head coach James Franklin announced on Saturday that defensive end Adisa Isaac may not be likely to play this season due to an offseason non-football injury. With that in mind, Penn State has been working one of their linebackers at the defensive end position this offseason.

Jesse Luketa will still remain a linebacker, primarily, but the Nittany Lions are working him more at defensive end during fall camp to give him more time growing at the position should he happen to be needed at the spot. Given his experience at the linebacker position, Penn State doesn’t feel the need to work him too much at his regular position. But with a need at defensive end, a possible position change could come in handy if Luketa is deemed the top option to replace Isaac at the end of the line.

At #PennState media day

Jesse Luketa will spend most of training camp at DE. Also will play LB. — Richard Scarcella (@nittanyrich) August 7, 2021

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.