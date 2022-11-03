Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter up for freshman of the year award
Award season is nearly here in college football, and one of Penn State’s newest star players is a semifinalist for a national award. Linebacker Abdul Carter was among the 14 semifinalists named for this season’s Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club.
The Philadelphia native has started two games and played in eight for Penn State this season and has accumulated 35 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.
Carter is one of three Big Ten freshmen making the semifinalist cut for the award. Here are this year’s semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award;
Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama
Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
Jaishawn Barham, LB, Maryland
Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Abdul Carter, LB, Penn State
Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina
Gabe Jacas, LB, Illinois
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss
Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
Richard Reese, RB, Baylor
Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Shaun Alexander Award was first presented in 2018 to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Other recent recipients of the award include Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and Georgia wide receiver Brock Bowers last season.
Carter and Penn State look to score a rebound win to add some highlights to his candidate profile with a road win at Indiana.
