Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter up for freshman of the year award

Award season is nearly here in college football, and one of Penn State’s newest star players is a semifinalist for a national award. Linebacker Abdul Carter was among the 14 semifinalists named for this season’s Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year by the Maxwell Football Club.

The Philadelphia native has started two games and played in eight for Penn State this season and has accumulated 35 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups.

Carter is one of three Big Ten freshmen making the semifinalist cut for the award. Here are this year’s semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Award;

Terrion Arnold, DB, Alabama

Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas

Jaishawn Barham, LB, Maryland

Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Abdul Carter, LB, Penn State

Nick Emmanwori, DB, South Carolina

Gabe Jacas, LB, Illinois

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Richard Reese, RB, Baylor

Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia

Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

The Shaun Alexander Award was first presented in 2018 to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Other recent recipients of the award include Memphis running back Kenneth Gainwell, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and Georgia wide receiver Brock Bowers last season.

Carter and Penn State look to score a rebound win to add some highlights to his candidate profile with a road win at Indiana.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire