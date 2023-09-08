Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter is charged with marijuana possession

Sep. 7—Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to court records.

Penn State University police charged Carter with possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use following an on-campus incident Aug. 8, according to an online filing. It was first reported by WJAC-TV.

Carter admitted to using marijuana after police responded to a residence hall fire alarm. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

The 6-3, 250-pound Carter was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media last season and was a consensus Freshman All-American. He played in the Nittany Lions' season-opening 38-15 win over West Virginia, making one sack for an 11-yard loss.

Penn State coach James Franklin said Carter's situation is being handled internally.

"This is new to you guys," Franklin said after practice Wednesday night. "It's not new to us, as you can imagine."

It was unclear whether Carter will play for the seventh-ranked Lions (1-0) against Delaware (1-0) Saturday at noon (TV-Peacock) at Beaver Stadium or miss any time.

McClain receives props: Junior wide receiver Malik McClain caught four passes for 58 yards and one touchdown against West Virginia in his first game at Penn State, drawing praise for Franklin.

The 6-4, 200-pound McClain transferred earlier this year from Florida State and played prep ball at IMG Academy in Florida.

"He's been a really nice addition physically," Franklin said. "He's been a really nice addition culturally. He did extremely well academically (in the spring semester). He continues to do well academically. He always has a huge smile on his face.

"We recruited him out of high school, so there already was a relationship. He's been awesome. He's been one of the more popular guys on the team. He's been a really good fit for our program."

Evans update: Penn State sophomore wide receiver Omari Evans did not play in the season opener against West Virginia after being listed on the Lions' pregame availability report as questionable.

Evans caught five passes for 55 yards and one touchdown last season and was expected to be the leading candidate to be the third starting wide receiver this season.

He practiced Wednesday night, but Franklin would not say if he would be available to play against Delaware.

"It's early in the week to say," he said. "He practiced today and he practiced well, so we'll see."