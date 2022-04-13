Penn State lighting the recruiting trail on fire

Penn State has had top 20 recruiting classes for several years but now they seem to have really figured things out and James Franklin is just rolling. Penn State has been adding recruits non-stop, including flipping a top target from rival Michigan just last week. All of this is something that Penn State fans should start getting used to.

Penn State having the recruiting year it is having with them coming off one of their worst seasons under James Franklin says something even louder. Franklin has been able to see his narrative and record as a coach, not to mention his recent run of sending players to the NFL has helped matters too.

The current state of affairs in the recruiting world has Penn State sitting with the fourth overall class in the country only behind Notre Dame, Texas Tech, and Arkansas, according to the most recent update to the 247Sports composite rankings. This also makes Penn State the top-rated recruiting class in the Big Ten with five schools from the conference in the top 15 of the country.

Penn State’s Class of 2023 already has one five-star player in the 247Sports composite player rankings with offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier getting the recruiting class off to a terrific start as the first commitment on the board. Three additional four-star players — offensive tackle J'ven Williams, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, and athlete Mathias Barnwell — have helped add some more great quality depth to the recruiting efforts, and more will surely be on the way.

Franklin has talked about adding to the defensive line and the recruiting portal reflects they are spending the time on it. They have met with transfers and are also in the running for landing the nation’s top edge recruit in Anthony Hill and the top two defensive tackles in Peter Woods and James Smith. Landing all of them or just two of them would do wonders for this recruiting class and have it competing for the top spot.

Plenty of time left for summer visits and some may even show up and commit during the Spring Game, lots of time left for Franklin to continue to lay the foundation for this team for years to come.

