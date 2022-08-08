Penn State left out of preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

If it wasn’t clear enough that Penn State is a team that will have something to prove this season, the release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll may drive that point home a little bit harder. Penn State was left out of the preseason coaches poll, which was released on Monday ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Alabama gobbled up the majority of the first-place votes from the voters in the coaches poll to claim the top spot in the preseason poll. With 54 first-place votes, Alabama comfortably sits atop the USA TOSAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to start the season. Big Ten favorite Ohio State is ranked second in the poll with five first-place votes to its name. Defending national champion Georgia received six first-place votes but sits No. 3 overall behind the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes.

Just four teams from the Big Ten appear in the preseason coaches poll. In addition to Ohio State, the coaches poll includes defending Big Ten champion Michigan (No. 6), Michigan State (No. 14), and Wisconsin (No. 20).

Iowa and Penn State are the first two teams left out of the poll, and first and second respectively in the “Others Receiving Votes” category. So it seems Penn State won’t have to do too much to crack the top 25 in the first few weeks of the season. A road win at Purdue and a road win at Auburn would likely move Penn State within the top 25 in the first few weeks of the season.

Penn State’s schedule includes three preseason top 25 opponents according to the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll; Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State.

A look at the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Points 1st Place Votes 1 Alabama 1,634 54 2 Ohio State 1,564 5 3 Georgia 1,542 6 4 Clemson 1,356 – 5 Notre Dame 1,284 – 6 Michigan 1,232 – 7 Texas A&M 1,219 – 8 Utah 1,134 – 9 Oklahoma 1,027 – 10 Baylor 891 – 11 Oklahoma State 859 – 12 Oregon 734 – 13 North Carolina State 726 – 14 Michigan State 711 – 15 Southern California 602 – 16 Pittsburgh 450 – 17 Miami (Fl) 433 – 18 Texas 383 1 19 Wake Forest 381 – 20 Wisconsin 369 – 21 Kentucky 353 – 22 Cincinnati 339 – 23 Arkansas 334 – 24 Ole Miss 327 – 25 Houston 257 –

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

Story continues

List

Penn State Nittany Lions 2022 Football Schedule

Related

Nittany Lions Wire Roundtable: Reasons for optimism in 2022 Sean Clifford says Penn State is a team with chip on its shoulder in 2022 Penn State radio voice Steve Jones says Penn State knows it has great opportunity 247Sports ranking of toughest September schedules includes Penn State Report: Big Ten cooling on potential expansion

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire