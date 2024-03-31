Penn State leaves elite offensive lineman with strong impression after visit

Penn State continues to go after some of the top offensive lineman in the country under Phil Trautwein and they’ve been able to land some of them since he joined in 2020.

Getting stronger in the trenches was something that was clearly needed during the early tenure of James Franklin.

Having a better group of offensive lineman will help them achieve their ultimate goal of competing for a national championship and winning the expanded Big Ten conference.

In order to do that, recruitment is key.

The Nittany Lions welcomed in one of their top targets, Ziyare Addision, for a visit this past weekend.

The Florida native is 6’4″, 280-pound four-star recruit in the class of 2025, listed as the No. 14 offensive tackle in the country and 132nd overall recruit.

He came into the visit already viewing Penn State favorably after his trip last month, but Tyler Calvaruso of 247Sports reports that Addison left this visit completely blown away (subscription required).

The elite recruit said the visit was “electrifying” citing the recognition and hospitality he and his family received.

Addison was also able to speak with Olu Fashanu who was at practice. The four-star said he picked the brain of the projected first round NFL draft pick, asking him about offensive line play, techniques, and what it’s like to play at Penn State.

Calvaruso also reported that Addison was impressed with how Trautwein coached his players and with Franklin overall. The importance that the program places on academics, athletics, and family values resonated with the Florida native.

He also believes that Penn State is on the verge of something special and said he thinks he could be an important piece to making sure that happens.

Addison will be back in Happy Valley for an official visit starting June 14, sandwiched in between trips to Clemson, Oregon, and Florida State.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire