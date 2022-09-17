Penn State leads Auburn at halftime, here are the highlights

Penn State and Auburn are locked in a tight one down in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The defenses have been coming up with some big plays, including a pair of red zone stops by the Penn State defense to force Auburn to settle for field goals.

Sean Clifford took a big hit early on but led the offense to a go-ahead touchdown on his second series of the game. Penn State also forced two turnovers in the half.

Here are some of the highlights from the first half of the game as the teams look to make their adjustments going into the second half.

Sean Clifford took a monster hit on the opening drive of the game

Penn State was stuffed on a fourth and short on the next play, allowing Auburn to take over on Penn State’s side of the 50-yard line.

Curtis Jacobs comes up big on 3rd and Goal

The sack by Curtis Jacobs forced Auburn to settle for a field goal on their first offensive series.

Mitchell Tinsley with a big gain for Penn State

Sean Clifford connected for a big gain through the air to Mitchell Tinsley to help fuel the Penn State touchdown drive.

Clifford caps the drive with a go-ahead touchdown

A few plays later, Clifford got the Nittany Lions in the end zone for the lead.

Auburn converts a 3rd and 20

Yikes.

Zakee Wheatley ends the first quarter with an INT

Penn State’s defense made up for the blown 3rd and 20 a few moments later to close out the first quarter with the football.

Brenton Strange bounced off a defender for yards after the catch

You won’t take down the big tight end like that, Auburn.

Penn State defense gashed for another 3rd and long conversion by TJ Finley

TJ Finley saw daylight right up the middle of the Penn State defense and capitalized on it.

Sean Clifford for Biletnikoff?

Penn State got a little creative with the playcalling on a late half possession as KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw it back to Sean Clifford for a big gain.

Kaytorn Allen with the perfect read for a short touchdown run

Freshman running back Kaytron Allen follows the blocking on his way into the end zone to extend the Penn State lead.

FUMBLE!

Auburn coughed up the football a few plays into the ensuing possession, giving Penn State one last offensive opportunity before halftime. IT would be a wasted opportunity as Penn State would punt the ball away to pin back the Tigers deep in their end just before halftime.

