Penn State LB Brandon Smith to declare for 2022 NFL draft, skip bowl game

One of the top linebackers in college football will be making the early leap to the pro ranks.

Penn State’s Brandon Smith is skipping the Nittany Lions’ bowl game, and will declare for the 2022 NFL draft, he announced via social media Friday.

One of the best off-ball linebackers in the 2022 draft class, Smith’s combination of athleticism, instincts and versatility should make him one of the first players off the board at his position.

