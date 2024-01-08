Penn State lands Wisconsin offensive tackle Nolan Rucci from transfer portal

Jan. 7—Wisconsin offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, a former five-star prospect from Warwick, announced Saturday that he's transferring to Penn State.

The 6-8, 300-pound Rucci was rated the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania in the 2021 recruiting class. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He played in six games during his Wisconsin career, including three games last season as the No. 2 left tackle behind Jack Nelson. He played almost the entire game for the Badgers in their bowl loss to LSU. He caught a 3-yard touchdown pass in a 25-21 win over Illinois in October.

Rucci will get an opportunity to start next season. Penn State offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace both declared for the NFL draft. Downingtown West product Drew Shelton started at left tackle in place of Fashanu in the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss. Freshman Anthony Donkoh played the entire second half at right tackle in place of Wallace.

Rucci's parents, Todd and Stacy, were athletes in the early 1990s at Penn State, Todd on the offensive line in football and Stacy as an All-American in field hockey. Todd Rucci went on to play seven seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Nolan Rucci's announcement came three days after Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming, the former Southern Columbia star, announced he was transferring to Penn State.

With the addition of Rucci and Fleming, the Nittany Lions now have the last five No. 1-rated recruits from Pennsylvania on their roster: Fleming (2020), Rucci (2021), running back Nick Singleton of Gov, Mifflin (2022), offensive lineman J'ven Williams of Wyomissing (2023) and athlete Quinton Martin of Belle Vernon (2024).

Rucci committed to Wisconsin over Penn State, Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame and joined his older brother, Hayden, in Madison. Hayden Rucci, a tight end, completed his Wisconsin career this season.

One day before Rucci's announcement, Wisconsin defensive end/linebacker Jordan Mayer announced he was transferring to Penn State.

The 6-4, 235-pound Mayer was a three-star prospect out of Thomas Jefferson High School in western Pennsylvania. He did not see game action in his only season with the Badgers. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Penn State also is in the lead for Georgia freshman cornerback A.J. Harris, a former four-star prospect who entered his name in the transfer portal last month.

The 6-1, 187-pound Harris played in seven games this season for the Bulldogs and made eight tackles. A standout at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., he was rated the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith recruited him when he was in high school before he chose Georgia.