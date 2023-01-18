Penn State lands two on PFF’s 15 highest-graded freshmen in 2022

The youth movement witnessed on Penn State’s roster in 2022 was in the spotlight last season. While veterans like Sean Clifford and Ji’Ayir Brown continued to lead the team, there was no shortage of bright moments from some of Penn State’s newest members of the program from the Class of 2022. The continued rise of some of those stars in the making will be a major theme in 2023. Until then, the grades and assessments from the previous season continue to roll in.

Pro Football Focus published a list of the 15 highest-graded freshmen from the 2022 season, and Penn State was no stranger to the list. Two players were among the highest-graded freshmen from the 2022 season. Penn State is one of three schools to have two players on the list with Michigan and LSU being the others.

Running back Kaytron Allen was the highest-graded freshman on Penn State’s roster according to the PFF numbers. Allen scored a 81.0 grade from PFF for the 2022 season, in which he rushed for 867 yards and 10 touchdowns (which would have been a freshman record if not for someone else we’ll touch on in just a moment). Allen ended the year with a rushing touchdown in the Rose Bowl against Utah. Allen’s ability to shake a defender is what scored highly with PFF.

Here is what PFF had to say about Allen;

The former four-star recruit forced a missed tackle on 27% of his attempts this season, the fourth-best rate in the Big Ten. Allen’s 28 runs of 10-plus yards were the fourth-most in the conference, as well. Penn State has a lethal duo at running back for at least the next two seasons with Allen and Singleton leading the way.

Oct 1, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter (11) reacts after a tackle against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Abdul Carter certainly proved his worth on defense in his first season on campus. Wearing the no. 11 comes with a certain level of expected performance, and Carter lived up to the standard by being one of Penn State’s top tacklers. So it shouldn’t be too surprising to learn he received a very good grade for the 2022 season from PFF. Carter scored a 76.2 grade from PFF after his debut season in Happy Valley.

Here is what PFF had to say about Carter;

The former four-star recruit finished with the third-best pass-rushing grade among Big Ten linebackers, while his 83.0 run-defense grade was in the top 15 for Power Five linebackers. Carter’s six sacks were tied for fifth among Power Five linebackers, as well.

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates after defeating the Utah Utes in the 109th Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Noticeably absent from this list of the top 15 freshmen in 2022 is Penn State’s leading rusher, Nick Singleton. Yes, thee is no question Singleton had a phenomenal freshman campaign for the Nittany Lions. Singleton was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after all. And after rushing for 1,061 yards and a freshman record 12 touchdowns (with another special teams touchdown), nobody is suggesting Singleton won’t be a major part of the offense in 2023.

Singleton not making the top 15 may come off as surprising, or puzzling, but it is important to remember that PFF has a specific way it evaluates players on the field. But this is hardly anything to be up in arms about, because Singleton is still set to be one of the best players on the roster in 2023 no matter what the PFF grades may suggest.

