Penn State lands transfer commitment from Mississippi State CB Audavion Collins

For the second time in 2023, Penn State has received a commitment from a transfer cornerback from a Power 5 program. And this time, the Nittany Lions hope it lasts a little longer than the last one.

Audavion Collins announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a message on his social media account on Tuesday afternoon. Collins, a 6’0″ former three-star recruit from Georgia, entered the transfer portal in late April and Penn State was among the first teams to contact him.

Penn State previously added to the secondary with a transfer commitment from Storm Duck, from North Carolina. But after going through the spring practice season with the program, Duck re-entered the transfer portal and landed back in the ACC with a commitment to Louisville. That led Penn State back on the search for depth in the secondary, and Collins should deliver on that front.

Although a few Big Ten programs attempted to recruit Collins out of high school in the Class of 2022 (he was at one point committed to Michigan State), Collins was not a recruiting target for Penn State. At least, not in any serious fashion. Collins committed to Mississippi State in August 2021 and signed with the SEC school in the early signing period for the Class of 2022.

Collins did not play for the Bulldogs during his true freshman season, which means he comes to Penn State with four years of eligibility at his disposal. Eve if he is a bit of a project to develop, that could pay off in the long run for James Franklin and his staff.

Mississippi State CB Audavion Collins has committed to Penn State. @PennStateRivals x @PSU365 pic.twitter.com/AznIxAhKHh — DylanCallaghanCroley (@RivalsDylanCC) May 16, 2023

Penn State’s cornerback outlook for 2023 looks to be in pretty decent shape. Kalen King returns as one of the top cornerbacks in the Big Ten, if not the whole nation and the competition for the other starting job vacated by Joey Porter Jr. could boil down to Johnny Dixon and Cam Miller.

More Football!

Penn State running back duo ranked among nation's best by 247Sports 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 12 Anthony Ivey Penn State's whiteout game for 2023 is confirmed Home game themes announced for Penn State's 2023-24 season 2023 Penn State football snapshot profile: No. 11 Malik McClain

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire