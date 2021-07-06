Penn State lands major commitment of 4-star RB Nicholas Singleton

Coming off a terrific weekend of recruiting news, Penn State received some especially good news on Tuesday out of Reading, Pennsylvania. Class of 2022 running back Nicholas Singleton made his commitment official, announcing live at a press conference he will be staying close to home and playing for the Nittany Lions.

Singleton, from Governor Mifflin High School, is a much-needed recruit for the Class of 2022 being pulled together by James Franklin and his staff. After a run of defensive help over the weekend, running back was a clear need to address in the class. Singleton fixes that in an instant, as he will be expected to carry on the legacy of recent running backs like Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, and more.

Singleton made official visits to Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin in June, in addition to a stop at Penn State. Notre Dame was considered a serious threat to lure Singleton away, and the Badgers were a potential threat as well. In the end, Franklin and his staff found a way to win a key recruiting battle.

Singleton is a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. He is also the second-best recruit available in the state of Pennsylvania, and Penn State had been surging in the crystal ball picks approaching his decision. Singleton is also ranked as the third-best running back in the nation according to 247 Sports.

After the July 4th weekend, Penn State had the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, trailing only Ohio State and Notre Dame. The addition of Singleton may not nudge Penn State ahead of the Fighting Irish, but it will help solidify Penn State’s ambitious ranking for the current recruiting cycle.

