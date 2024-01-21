Penn State lands in Joel Klatt’s way-too-early top 10 for 2024

The end of the college football season was only a couple of weeks ago, although we are already getting closer and closer to the opening of spring football practices around the country, and the hype for a game-shifting 2024 season in college football is already building. Fox analyst Joel Klatt is among the many ready to look forward to next season and he has given his first take at his top 10 teams in 2024. Klatt shared his way-too-early top 10 list recently on The Joel Klatt Show on YouTube.

Of course, these rankings and opinions are subject to change over the course of the offseason, and we will be sure to see how Klatt adjusts his thoughts, if necessary, leading up to the start of the 2024 season. But it should not be too surprising some of the teams Klatt has among his top 10 teams in college football for 2024 this far out from the start of the new season.

Here is a look at Klatt’s way-too-early top 10 for the 2024 season, starting with his no. 10 team, the Penn State Nittany Lions. Klatt said this was his second version of his top-10 list, but that nobody will ever see his first edition created shortly after the end of the 2023 season.

Penn State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-3

Klatt is expecting a bit of a redemption season for Penn State, it would seem. After putting together a 10-win season in 2023, Penn State’s shortcomings on offense were evident in losses to Michigan, Ohio State, and Ole Miss. The Nittany Lions have a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator (and a new special teams coordinator!) and the roster will once again have some big shoes to fill in some key spots. Penn State also faces a challenging schedule next season in the expanded Big Ten but they avoid having to play Oregon and Michigan.

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 10-3

Notre Dame should have a roster built for a possible run to the College Football Playoff in 2024, if the offense comes together early enough. There is reason to like the direction the Irish are heading under Marcus Freeman and some adjustments to the offense this offseason should pay off in the fall. Notre Dame opens the season at Texas A&M and ends the year on the road at USC. They also host Florida State. If they go 2-1 at worst in those games, the Irish should be on a pretty clear path to the playoff.

Utah

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 8-5

Utah is one of those teams that will be given a bit of a pass for their 2023 season. Playing through an entire season without its star quarterback, who was injured in the Rose Bowl against Penn State at the end of the 2022 season, the Utes experienced some tough times in 2023 with an offense that lacked punch. But with Cam Rising returning and Utah moving into the Big 12, the Utes should manage to make some noise in their new conference home right off the bat. A top-10 ranking though? We’ll see but never underestimate Kyle Whittingham’s ability to keep Utah in the playoff hunt.

Michigan

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

2023 record: 15-0

After delivering a national championship in 2023, Michigan could take a slight step back in 2024 with some roster turnover. For now, Jim Harbaugh remains the head coach in Ann Arbor (NFL interviews are worth watching at the moment, however), and that likely means the Wolverines will remain one of the top teams in the Big Ten. An undefeated season may be too much to ask again from the Wolverines, but Michigan will not be falling out of the playoff hunt easily.

Ole Miss

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 11-2

Penn State saw firsthand just how dangerous Ole Miss can be when they are on their game. Lane Kiffin coached the Rebels to an 11-win season with the only losses coming to Alabama and Georgia, nothing to be ashamed of. But Ole Miss has worked the transfer portal hard with great success to pad the roster going into 2024. Ole Miss will have to face Georgia, but they get the Bulldogs at home, but they avoid having to play Alabama and Texas, two teams that played in the College Football Playoff last season. They also host SEC newcomer Oklahoma after a bye week.

Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 12-2

The post-Nick Saban era won’t be one that sees expectations and pressure lowered in Tuscaloosa. Kalen DeBoer will begin his run as Alabama‘s head coach expecting to get the Crimson Tide to stay on top of the SEC and in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation. Roster changes with Alabama were expected following the retirement of Saban, but the Crimson Tide should still be in some good hands with their new head coach in 2024. Enough to make the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff? That depends on who you ask, but Klatt isn’t about to waver off Alabama’s chances of being in the playoff judging by this early ranking.

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 12-2

After capturing the Big 12 championship and making its first College Football Playoff in 2023, Klatt sees more success on the horizon for Texas as they move into the SEC. Texas is situated well moving to their new conference home but the Longhorns will face some challenges with the schedule next fall. Texas visits Michigan in Week 2 and plays back-to-back games against rival Oklahoma and Georgia in mid-October. But no Alabama, Ole Miss, or LSU on the schedule is a favorable draw overall for the Longhorns as they join the SEC.

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 12-2

There was only one team to beat Oregon last season. It just so happened to be the only team that stood in the way of Oregon’s hopes of winning the Pac-12 and playing in the College Football Playoff (Washington). But the Ducks managed to keep head coach Dan Lanning happy in Eugene rather than lose him to the Alabama coaching job (Washington was not so lucky, of course), and Oregon is ready to fly into the Big Ten as a top contender for the conference championship in 2024.

Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 11-2

The Ohio State hype is already being turned up this offseason. In the eyes of Klatt and some others, Ohio State could be read to bounce right back to the top of the Big Ten in 2024 as Ryan Day reworks a few things with the program and, hopefully, capitalizes on Michigan taking a step back from the top pedestal next fall. The addition of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator will hopefully inject some creativity into the Buckeyes’ talented offense and get the momentum back in their favor after a tough 2023 season in key spots.

The real question is how many times will we have to hear Klatt’s booth partner, Gus Johnson, utter the nauseating phrase “world famous Ohio State Buckeyes” on TV next fall?

Georgia

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 13-1

It should not be much of a surprise to see Georgia sitting on top of Klatt’s way-too-early top 10 for the 2024 season. After back-to-back national title runs, Georgia’s run of dominance was briefly interrupted by Alabama with a loss in the SEC Championship Game that knocked them out of the top four at the end of last season. But Georgia dismantled Florida State in the Orange Bowl and sure looked like one of the four best teams in college football from start to finish last season. The Bulldogs will certainly be a team to watch out for in 2024 and should be an early favorite to lock up one of the 12 spots in the expanded College Football Playoff next season.

