Penn State lands huge commitment from Alvin Henderson, who ran for 61 touchdowns last year

It was a huge Thursday for Penn State as four-star running back Alvin Henderson gave his commitment to the Big Ten program. And all Henderson seems to do is run for touchdowns.

Penn State fought off several big names to land Henderson, a player ranked by Rivals as the third-best running back in the nation and the No. 36 overall recruit. He is a member of the 2025 recruiting class.

ESPN ranks him as the No. 55 player in the nation and the sixth-best player in Alabama this recruiting cycle.

Last year, Henderson ran for 3,253 yards and a staggering 61 touchdowns for Elba High School (Elba, Alabama) in 14 games played.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Alvin Henderson has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 5’10 200 RB from Elba, AL chose the Nittany Lions over Auburn & Miami “I want to do something special in a state besides Bama & continue the tradition that Penn State has each… pic.twitter.com/FeW7WnrK1c — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2024

He picked Penn State from an offer list that included Auburn, Florida State, Miami and Oregon among others.

The Nittany Lions now have 12 commits in the class of 2025. Henderson is one of four recruits ranked as a four-star by 247Sports.

