Penn State lands four-star Ivy League offensive tackle from transfer portal

It’s been a big week for James Franklin. First, Penn State received a commitment from 2023 four-star offensive tackle Jven Williams over the weekend. The addition of Williams also moves Penn State up to three in the recruiting rankings for 2023.

Today, the Nittany Lions have recruited yet another offensive tackle, and this time it’s from the transfer portal.

Four-star offensive tackle Hunter Nourzad has announced he will transfer to Penn State from Cornell. Nourzad was being heavily recruited by Penn State for a while until he made his decision Monday afternoon.

Thank you to everyone who recruited me during this process! I've decided to commit to @PennStateFball to continue my football career! #WeAre @CoachTrautFB @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/Ft0deaYixa — Hunter Nourzad 🇮🇷 (@NourzadHunter) February 7, 2022

Nourzad entered the transfer portal back in November and went on an official visit to Penn State last month.

During his time at Cornell, Nourzad earned Ivy League Offensive Lineman of the Year by Phil Steele and was named first-team All-Ivy League his senior season.

Cornell had a top five offensive line in the nation during 2020 season, and Nourzad was a big part of it.

Nourzad becomes the second player from the transfer portal that Penn State has landed. The first one being Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

The Nittany Lions addressed two crucial areas of their offense from the transfer portal this offseason: One that struggled this season in the offensive line, and the other that will have big shoes to fill with Dotson’s departure.

Both transfer players will likely have major roles on Penn State’s offense for next season.

Franklin has had a busy offseason this far, and after heavily recruiting him in the portal, he finally lands the talented Ivy League tackle to boost Penn State’s offense.

