Penn State lands coveted WR transfer Dante Cephas

Penn State has hauled in a big-time playmaker out of the transfer portal in the form of Dante Cephas. Just like last year when they got Mitchell Tinsley, expectations will be high for Cephas but his play style may allow for more playmaking than the previous one.

Cephas spent four seasons with Kent State, becoming a more prominent player in a revamped fast-paced Kent State offense. Cephas entered the transfer portal in early December and was a key target for Penn State as well as other schools such as Colorado and North Carolina. He became a bigger focus for the team after Parker Washington’s announcement that he would enter the NFL draft last month.

If the Nittany Lions can get consistent play out of KeAndre Lambert-Smith with Cephas it could prove to be a more than sustainable supporting cast for future starting quarterback Drew Allar.

Get to know the new playmaker from Penn Hills in the Penn State offense.

Recruiting Background

3-Star Recruit | 2525th Ranked Nationally | 300th WR | 47th in PA

Career Stats

Receptions: 145

Receiving Yards: 2,139

Touchdowns: 12

Expected Role in Offense

The Penn State offense honestly hasn’t had a playmaker quite like him in recent memory. They have had great receivers no doubt but the speed and explosiveness he plays with are unmatched compared to others. Look for him to play outside and take advantage of man coverage when given it. With Allar’s big arm, they should be able to make big plays time and again in 2023.

Dante Cephas' Announcement

