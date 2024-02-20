Penn State lands commitment from dominant New York wide receiver Lyrick Samuel

Penn State continued some strong recruiting momentum by landing Lyrick Samuel on Monday.

A three-star wide receiver, Samuel is one of the top players in New York in the 2025 recruiting class. He took a visit in late January to Happy Valley which helped seal the deal for the athlete to land at Penn State.

He also held offers from Michigan State, Syracuse, Rutgers and West Virginia. Rivals ranks him as the No. 2 player in New York.

At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Samuel has a long frame and a big catch radius. He is coming off a standout season at powerhouse Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, New York).

He takes long strides and uses his length well to make contested catches.

Samuel posted on social media on Monday evening about his commitment to Penn State.

I will like to thank every program that has taken the time to show an interest in me. After deep consideration and conversations with my family I have decided that I will be committing to Penn State University #WeARE @Dannylandberg @coachjfranklin @CoachAhmadPSU @coachmhagans pic.twitter.com/CyOKdNUyjG — Lyrick Samuel (@IamLyrickSamuel) February 20, 2024

With the commitment, Penn State now has 12 players who have given a verbal in the 2025 class. They rank fifth in the nation according to Rivals.

Last year, Penn State finished 10-3 with a loss to Ole Miss in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports