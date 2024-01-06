Penn State lands big transfer commitment from former Wisconsin OL Nolan Rucci

Just hours after discussing why Penn State should be considered a leading favorite to land a commitment from the transfer portal from former Wisconsin offensive lineman Nolan Rucci, Penn State has already locked down the big-time commitment. Rucci reportedly has committed to Penn State out of the transfer portal a day after it was reported he had entered the transfer portal.

Rucci confirmed his decision with a graphic posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Saturday afternoon.

The addition of Rucci should help plug some depth concerns on the offensive line following the departures to the NFL from Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace. Rucci did not get much playing time with Wisconsin and likely thought about a transfer with the news of Jack Nelson’s return for 2024. Rucci had been backing up Nelson in Madison, and Nelson’s return likely left a smaller chance to play for Rucci as a result if he stayed at Wisconsin.

Rucci’s father is a former Penn State offensive lineman, Todd Rucci, and his parents (both Penn State alums) have reportedly owned season tickets to Penn State football games. Rucci was the top-rated recruit in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2021, and Penn State was in heavy pursuit to keeping the state’s top recruit close to home before Rucci ultimately followed his brother to Wisconsin. While Penn State may have missed out on Rucci’s original commitment, the relationships built in the recruiting process may have left a positive impression for a second crack at bringing Rucci home, just as was seemingly the case for Penn State’s transfer commitment from former Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming earlier in the week.

Rucci is the second player this week from Wisconsin to commit to Penn State as a transfer. Rucci joins his former Badgers teammate and linebacker Jordan Mayer in making the move back to Pennsylvania out of the portal. Rucci is the fourth player to commit to Penn State from the transfer portal, with the previously mentioned Fleming committing to Penn State earlier this week and former Tulsa kicker Chase Meyer being the first transfer addition before that.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire