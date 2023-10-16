Penn State lands 2024 4-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey

Ahead of Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State on Saturday, they got some good news on the recruiting front.

After a long process, the Nittany Lions have finally landed four-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey in the class of 2024.

He had been a top priority for James Franklin and his staff throughout the entire recruitment period that might have taken longer than some would have liked. Ultimately though, this is a young man who is deciding on his future, not just in athletics, but in academics and how to set himself up for life after football.

Harvey announced his decision on Instagram Live on Monday, bringing an end to his journey that saw him take 27 total visits and 11 to Penn State.

The Potomac, MD native ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over Maryland and USC.

Despite the long process, recruiting experts for both 247Sports and On3 kept Penn State as their favorites to land the edge rusher because of the relationships that were built between him, his family and the coaching staff.

“They’ve been recruiting me since I was a freshman. My relationships with all of them are very close. They plan on using me as a rusher and playing me in space,” he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The 6’2″ 245 pound prospect is listed as a consensus four-star player in the 2024 class by On3’s industry rankings despite their own ratings classifying him as a three-star.

“They stood out to me because they are LBU. They develop and get you to the league and all the coaches have high expectations on and off the field,” he continued.

Harvey was viewed as one of the final pieces to the puzzle for Penn State in the 2024 class as they will now turn their attention to potentially flipping any players that might not view their situation as favorable following the season.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire