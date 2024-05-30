Penn State kickoff time set for season opener, plus details on other early games

Several Penn State kickoff times were announced Thursday, including for the program’s season opener.

The Nittany Lions will take on West Virginia at noon on Aug. 31, which will be Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff game for that week. They will also be in the noon time slot for a matchup with Bowling Green the following week, which is the team’s home opener and will air on Big Ten Network.

Those matchups were part of an early season kickoff time release by several major broadcast networks. Penn State’s other kick times are more ambiguous, with the homecoming game against Illinois on Sept. 28 starting at 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and airing on a network to be determined and the Oct. 26 game at Wisconsin starting at noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on a network to be determined.

The team’s other games will all have their kick times announced in the 12- or 6-day window ahead of the contests, according to a release from the Big Ten.

Here’s a look at the Nittany Lions full schedule.

2024 Penn State football schedule

Aug. 31 at West Virginia, noon on Fox

Sept. 7 vs. Bowling Green, noon on Big Ten Network

Sept. 14 Bye week

Sept. 21 vs. Kent State, TBD

Sept. 28 vs. Illinois, 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on TBD

Oct. 5 vs. UCLA, TBD

Oct. 12 at USC, TBD

Oct. 19 Bye week

Oct. 26 at Wisconsin, noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on TBD

Nov. 2 vs. Ohio State, TBD

Nov. 9 vs. Washington, TBD

Nov. 16 at Purdue, TBD

Nov. 23 at Minnesota, TBD

Nov. 30 vs. Maryland, TBD