Penn State kicker Sander Sahaydak draws praise from James Franklin

Sep. 5—The day after he missed two field goals and was replaced by Alex Felkins, Penn State kicker Sander Sahaydak spoke at a team meeting and drew praise from coach James Franklin.

"He got up in front of the team on Sunday without me or anybody talking to him about it," Franklin said Tuesday. "He got up and handled himself really well. I was really proud of him like he was my son. I just thought he conducted himself really well."

Sahaydak, the former Liberty High School standout, made two PATs but missed field goal tries from 38 and 34 yards in the second quarter of the Nittany Lions' 38-15 win over West Virginia at Beaver Stadium.

Felkins, a transfer from Columbia, replaced him in the second half and kicked a 25-yard field goal and three extra points.

"I think Sander's earned everybody's respect," Franklin said, "but what he did and what he said (Sunday) did it even more. As tight as that competition was during (training) camp, I don't think anybody on our team was shocked when we made the change."

Sahaydak made 1-of-2 field goal attempts last season and his only PAT. Last year at Columbia, Felkins made 11-of-16 field goal tries and all 28 of his extra points.

"Just like Felkins had to keep preparing because you never know when your number is going to get called," Franklin said, "Sander has to do the same thing. We haven't made any decisions at this point."

Franklin defends TD: Franklin vigorously defended why he allowed Penn State's second-team offense to score a late touchdown Saturday after West Virginia coach Neal Brown criticized it.

"I wouldn't have done it, but it doesn't bother me," Brown said after the game. "What comes around goes around. At some point, it'll come back around."

Quarterback Beau Pribula's 5-yard scoring run came with six seconds to go. The Mountaineers tried an onside kick and called three timeouts after the Lions took possession with 3:30 to go and a 31-15 lead.

"Everybody looks at it differently," Franklin said. "I believe my responsibility in those types of situations is to get my twos (second team) in the game. Once those twos get in the game, then they deserve the right and chance to play and compete. I believe that from the opening kick to the last whistle, you compete and you play.

"If you leave your ones (first team) in, that's a different story. Then you should change how you play. You take knees and you run in situations that you normally wouldn't run in."

Allar recognized: Penn State sophomore quarterback Drew Allar was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after his strong performance in his first career start.

Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' victory over West Virginia. It was the third-most passing yards by a Penn State player in his first start at quarterback.

"Man, that's really cool to win that type of award," Allar said. "But we always say with team success comes individual success. I think that's a credit to the whole team. I wouldn't be in that position without the offensive line, first and foremost. We go as they go. They had a really strong game on Saturday.

"It wasn't just me. It was the whole team, including defense and special teams, too."

Illinois defensive back Miles Scott and Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin shared Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich was selected the Special Teams Player of the Week, and Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman was the Freshman of the Week.

Kudos for Nelson: Lackawanna College transfer JB Nelson made his first start at left guard for Penn State Saturday and earned compliments from Franklin.

The 6-5, 334-pound Nelson started at the spot vacated by Landon Tengwall, who was forced to retire last month because of a medical issue.

"I thought JB played really well," Franklin said. "He's a physical guy. We talked about it all training camp. Our defensive line talked about it all training camp. He's a physical dude who can play guard and tackle.

"There are still a lot of areas where he can grow and get better, but he gives us a presence out there that we need."

Injury report: Three Penn State players expected to see regular playing time and who missed the opener with undisclosed injuries will not be out for the season, Franklin said.

Cornerback Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and defensive end Amin Vanover were listed as out on the Big Ten availability report before the West Virginia game. It was unclear if they'll be ready for Penn State's game against Delaware Saturday at noon (TV-Peacock) at Beaver Stadium.