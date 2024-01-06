Penn State kicker Alex Felkins declares for 2024 NFL draft

Penn State is looking to send another player off to the NFL draft this spring. Kicker Alex Felkins announced on his social media account on Friday that he has declared himself eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, officially moving on from his time in college football following a career with Columbia and Penn State.

“I am entering the NFL draft as I have exhausted my NCAA eligibility,” Felkins said in a statement shared on his account on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I am excited to chase my biggest dream.”

Felkins cited exhausting his NCAA eligibility following his redshirt senior season with the Nittany Lions in 2023, however, he would have been eligible for one more year of eligibility if he chose to use it. Felkins would have been eligible for one extra year by the NCAA due to being impacted by the 2020 COVID season. While at Columbia, Felkins missed an entire season after the Ivy League postponed the entire 2020 season.

Felkins was a standout kicking specialist at Columbia from 2019 through 2022. He then transferred to Penn State for the 2023 season and proved himself worthy of being the team’s primary placekicker.

Felkins moving on was to be expected, and Penn State has already taken measures to provide some stability at the kicking position on the roster in 2024. Penn State has used the transfer portal to add Chase Meyer from Tulsa, and he figures to compete for a leading role in the kicking game next fall. Penn State also returns Sander Sayhaydak next season.

Thank you college football. Can’t wait to see what ‘24 brings. pic.twitter.com/ZuHVh5qEJb — Alex Felkins (@AlexFelkins_) January 4, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire