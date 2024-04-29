Penn State’s Kalen King drafted by Green Bay Packers in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State cornerback Kalen King was selected 255th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

King was the third to last player selected on Saturday and one of eight Nittany Lions taken in the draft.

“We are so proud of Kalen being selected by the Green Bay Packers,” said Penn State head coach James Franklin. “During the 2022 season, he was a second-team All-American and was third in the nation in passes defended. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree for us and played in 38 games over a three-year span. He brings a unique skillset to the professional level which will allow him to contribute to the defensive and special teams units right away. Kalen will represent Penn State Football extremely well on Sundays.”

The Detroit, Michigan native has played with the Nittany Lions since 2021. In his true freshman season, King played in 13 games with one start where he posted 23 tackles (15 solo), one tackle for loss, five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

In his sophomore season, King played in every game, starting nine at cornerback. King posted 30 tackles (23 solo), three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

That season King finished as the leader in the Big Ten for passes defended with 21, ranking third nationally and pass breakups. For his efforts, King was tabbed second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation along with many other accolades.

This past season the Junior earned first-team preseason All-American honors from the Associated Press, Sporting News and PFF. King put up 29 tackles (20 solo) and two passes defended.

