Penn State jumps up in new AP Top 25

Penn State made a slight move up in this week’s AP Top 25 poll following its 27-6 victory over Rutgers in Week 12. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot in this week’s media poll and now sit just outside the top 10 at no. 11.

Penn State benefitted from a loss by Oregon State, who fell from no. 10 down to no. 15 after losing at home to Washington. The Beavers had a similar fall in the US LBM Coaches Poll, and Penn State made an identical move up in the rankings in the coaches poll as well.

As they did in the coaches poll, Ohio State and Michigan switched spots in the AP Top 25 this week with Ohio State moving up to no. 2 and Michigan dropping to no. 3. Those two will get to settle the score on the field this week as they also battle for a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 this week. The Bulldogs, two-time defending national champions, received 61 first-place votes after blasting no. 25 Tennessee on the road, 38-10.

The Ap poll has no. 4 Washington ahead of no. 5 Florida State, which is the opposite of how the teams appear in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Louisville, and Missouri complete this week’s top 10, respectively.

The Big Ten has four teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25: no. 3 Ohio State, no. 4 Michigan, no. 11 Penn State, and no. 20 Iowa.

Here is this week’s full AP Top 25.

Georgia, 1549 points (61 first-place votes) Ohio State, 1447 (1 first-place vote) Michigan, 1440 Washington, 1367 Florida State, 1324 Oregon, 1219 Texas, 1180 Alabama, 1138 Louisville, 1017 Missouri, 964 Penn State, 894 Ole Miss, 878 Oklahoma, 766 LSU, 748 Oregon State, 714 Arizona, 625 Notre Dame, 503 Tulane, 499 Kansas State, 418 Iowa, 332 Oklahoma State, 329 Liberty, 229 Toledo, 118 James Madison, 75 Tennessee, 72

Others receiving votes: Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire