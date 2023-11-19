Penn State jumps up in new AP Top 25
Penn State made a slight move up in this week’s AP Top 25 poll following its 27-6 victory over Rutgers in Week 12. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot in this week’s media poll and now sit just outside the top 10 at no. 11.
Penn State benefitted from a loss by Oregon State, who fell from no. 10 down to no. 15 after losing at home to Washington. The Beavers had a similar fall in the US LBM Coaches Poll, and Penn State made an identical move up in the rankings in the coaches poll as well.
As they did in the coaches poll, Ohio State and Michigan switched spots in the AP Top 25 this week with Ohio State moving up to no. 2 and Michigan dropping to no. 3. Those two will get to settle the score on the field this week as they also battle for a spot in the Big Ten championship game.
Georgia remains the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 this week. The Bulldogs, two-time defending national champions, received 61 first-place votes after blasting no. 25 Tennessee on the road, 38-10.
The Ap poll has no. 4 Washington ahead of no. 5 Florida State, which is the opposite of how the teams appear in this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll. Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Louisville, and Missouri complete this week’s top 10, respectively.
The Big Ten has four teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25: no. 3 Ohio State, no. 4 Michigan, no. 11 Penn State, and no. 20 Iowa.
Here is this week’s full AP Top 25.
Georgia, 1549 points (61 first-place votes)
Ohio State, 1447 (1 first-place vote)
Michigan, 1440
Washington, 1367
Florida State, 1324
Oregon, 1219
Texas, 1180
Alabama, 1138
Louisville, 1017
Missouri, 964
Penn State, 894
Ole Miss, 878
Oklahoma, 766
LSU, 748
Oregon State, 714
Arizona, 625
Notre Dame, 503
Tulane, 499
Kansas State, 418
Iowa, 332
Oklahoma State, 329
Liberty, 229
Toledo, 118
James Madison, 75
Tennessee, 72
Others receiving votes: Utah 69, NC State 66, UNLV 56, SMU 49, North Carolina 26, Clemson 20, Kansas 7, Fresno St. 6, New Mexico St. 3, UCLA 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Texas A&M 1.
