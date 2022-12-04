Penn State jumped in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

While much of the focus on Sunday has been justifiably centered on the College Football Playoff and bowl announcements, the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was also unveiled, and Penn State managed to stay put in their No. 7 ranking from a week ago. But despite neither team playing a down of football this weekend, Penn State was jumped by Tennessee in the final coaches poll of the year before the bowl season begins.

Tennessee moved up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 this week, moving from one spot behind Penn State to one spot ahead of them. No. 5 Alabama also moved up one spot as No. 8 USC dropped four spots from its No. 4 ranking a week ago. Clearly, Tennessee’s bye week was more impressive to the coaches than Penn State’s.

Georgia ended the year as the top team in the coaches poll with 59 first-place votes in their favor. Georgia was followed by Big Ten champion Michigan, who received two first-place votes. No. 3 Ohio State moved up two spots following conference championship game losses by USC and No. 4 TCU, who dropped one spot.

Michigan and Ohio State were each selected for the College Football Playoff on Sunday, while Penn State will be heading to the Rose Bowl to face Pac-12 champion Utah. The Utes are the No. 10 team in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after blowing away USC on Friday night. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State were the only Big Ten teams in the final coaches poll of the season before the bowl games.

Here is the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire