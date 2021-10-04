Penn State’s Jordan Stout once again honored by Big Ten

Penn State punter Jordan Stout is having himself a solid season. And for the second time this year, Stout has been honored by the Big Ten for his on-field achievements.

The Big Ten named Stout its co-special teams player of the week for his performance against Indiana in Week 5. Stout punted the football six times against the Hoosiers, with four punts landing or being fielded inside the 20-yard line, and one inside the 10. Stout also added a 50-yard field goal to his stat sheet for his fourth career field goal of 50 or more yards.

Stout shares the Big Ten special team honors this week with Minnesota punter Mark Crawford. Crawford had four punts land inside the Purdue 15-yard line in a Gophers win over the Boilermakers. He had three punts of at least 50 yards in his six punt attempts.

Stout previously was named Big Ten special teams player of the week after the season opener against Wisconsin.

.@JORDANSTOUT92 can do it all 🔥 The @PennStateFball Kicker knocked in a 50-yard FG & punted for 278 yards on Saturday vs. Indiana – earning 𝗖𝗼-𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 honors. pic.twitter.com/96wiQN4Rvf — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 4, 2021

2nd time this year… B1G Co-Special Teams Player of the Week‼️#WeAre | @JORDANSTOUT92 pic.twitter.com/jl7lYRhvWF — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 4, 2021

Illinois running back Chase Brown was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 257 yards against Charlotte. Michigan linebacker David Ojabo and Nebraska linebacker JoJo Domann shared defensive player of the week honors. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.