Penn State’s Jonathan Sutherland drafted by CFL team

If you thought we were done with football draft coverage, think again! Days after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, another Penn State player has now been drafted in the CFL draft.

Linebacker Jonathan Sutherland was the fifth overall pick of the 2023 CFL draft by the Montreal Alouettes on Tuesday evening. Sutherland, a native of Ottawa, Ontario in Canada, is the second Penn State player to be drafted in the CFL draft in as many years, joining Jesse Luketa in last year’s CFL draft.

Sutherland has signed on as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL, but that does not block a CFL team from drafting him. This merely gives the Alouettes the CFL rights to Sutherland should he choose to play in the league instead of the NFL for whatever reason. If nothing else, playing in the CFL is a nice fallback option if things do not work out in the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire