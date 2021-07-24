Penn State jersey numbers for new football players

While some programs may play some offseason gimmicks of forcing players to earn their jersey number or a helmet decal, Penn State doesn’t mess around with such uniform motivations. And on Friday, Penn State confirmed the jersey numbers to be worn by every incoming freshman or transfer player being added to the roster this fall.

Penn State has already given some new players an official jersey number, including those who enrolled early and participated in spring football. But a couple of new additions to the program this summer now have their official jersey numbers as well.

Here’s a look at the official jersey numbers for a number of the newest Nittany Lions;

No. 4 – CB Kalen King

No. 6 – CB Zakee Wheatley

No. 7 – S Jaylen Reed

No. 9 – QB Christian Veilleux

No. 14 – CB A.J. Lytton

No. 17 – TE Khalil Dinkins

No. 18 – DE Davon Townley Jr.

No. 24 – CB Jeffrey Davis Jr.

No. 28 – LB Dominic Deluca

No. 41 – LB Kobe King

No. 42 – LB Jamari Buddin

No. 52 – DT Jordan Van Den Berg

No. 58 – OL Landon Tengwall

No. 68 – OL Eric Wilson

No. 82 – WR Liam Clifford

No. 85 – WR Harrison Wallace III

No. 90 – DE Rodney McGraw

No. 94 – K Sander Sahaydak

Penn State will begin preseason camp on August 6. Penn State’s season opener will be played on September 4 at Wisconsin. The game will be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

