Penn State’s James Franklin addresses Kirk Ciarrocca firing and Gophers in ‘White Out’ game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Gophers vs. Penn State night game in Happy Valley on Oct. 22 will come with many layers.

It’s a revenge game for the Nittany Lions after Minnesota upset them 31-26 in Minneapolis in 2019. It’s also the first time the U travels to central Pennsylvania since star running back Saquon Barkley broke free for an overtime touchdown in the Gophers’ 29-26 loss in 2016.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin addressed two of the more intriguing storylines Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days: his firing of current Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca after one season in 2020 and how the U became the annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium.

Ciarrocca is back as the Gophers’ OC, and Franklin was asked why it didn’t work out for him with the Nittany Lions.

“I would like to say this: I’m a huge fan of Kirk’s,” Franklin said. “Obviously the timing for college football in general, specifically for the Big Ten, was a challenge with our season being (postponed), with COVID. It was a very unique time for all of us.

“Some of the things that Kirk had to deal with were outside of his control. When you are hiring a new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator or special-teams coordinator and you really don’t have — we had no spring ball. … He got none of that. I think that is the best way we could describe some of the challenges and issues that had nothing to do with Kirk.”

That’s obviously not the whole story. Franklin added that he and Ciarrocca saw each other in Detroit earlier this year.

“He walked up, and we had a really good conversation,” Franklin continued. “I got a ton of respect for him as a professional and for him as a man. I wish him nothing but the best and success. I can understand why P.J. (Fleck) brought him back. He obviously did a great job for them (from 2017-19). I’m going to be rooting for him and his family every game but one. I got nothing but great things to say about Kirk, and a lot of the things that played out were out of his control.”

Penn State played either Michigan or Ohio State in eight straight White Out games until topping Auburn 28-20 in 2021. One goal for their annual themed game is for it to be in prime time. The game against the Gophers was scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT, and that played a primary role in becoming the White Out.

“With the fireworks and the white T-shirts and clothing (against the) black sky,” Franklin said, “it’s pretty special.”

Penn State conducted a poll of fans to find out what was important to them for the White Out. Kickoff time or opponent were primary questions.

“The data said that most people want a night game,” Franklin said. “We looked at our schedule. The game we thought had the best chance to be a night game (was our preference). Another game we had seen was probably going to be a 12 o’clock game. That impacted the decision and that was where I was leaning. The fans backed that up and then when (new Penn State Athletics Director Pat Kraft) came in, I asked him and right away he thought the same thing.”

Other factors in play were the fact that the Big Ten doesn’t schedule night games in November, out of consideration to avoid playing in colder weather.

“If you want all the fans to dress up in white, that becomes more difficult later in the season when people want to wear their hunting gear to stay warm,” Franklin said.

“There were a lot of factors that went into it. I think it also, maybe, caught people off guard because of the way the schedule fell up to that point. It had pretty much rotated between two opponents, so it kind of set up an expectation.”

Besides the Buckeyes and Wolverines, Penn State had Purdue as its opponent for its inaugural White Out in 2004, Notre Dame in 2007, Illinois in 2008, Iowa in 2009 and Alabama in 2011. Penn State has a 9-8 record in White Out games.

