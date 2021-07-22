Penn State’s Jahan Dotson named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Another day, another watch list for Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. While Dotson was representing Penn State at Big Ten media day in Indianapolis, he was named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation.

Dotson was the Big Ten’s leading receiver in receiving yardage with 884 yards in nine games during the 2020 season. He also led the Big Ten with eight touchdowns. It is worth noting Dotson also played in more games than most receivers around the Big Ten, but he was third in the conference in average receiving yards per game (98.2) and he was among the Big Ten’s leaders in average yards per reception (17.0).

The Biletnikoff Award is awarded to college football’s top receiver, which is defined as any player who catches a pass and is not restricted to just wide receivers. This is a relatively new expansion of the criteria for the award. Of course, no player playing a position other than wide receiver has been able to take home the Biletnikoff Award yet.

Last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner was DeVonta Smith of Alabama, who also won the Heisman Trophy and went on to be a first-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dotson will look to bring the Biletnikoff Award back to Happy Valley for the first time since the award was originally presented to former Nittany Lion Bobby Engram in 1994.

You can check out the entire Biletnikoff Award watch list here. Players can be added to the watch list as the season progresses.

Dotson was previously named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award for the nation’s top college football player.

List

