Penn State at Indiana men’s basketball: How to watch on TV and live stream on Saturday

For as much as Penn State has historically dominated Indiana on the football field since joining the Big Ten, the Hoosiers have returned the favor on the basketball court far more often than not. Penn State will look for a rare road win in Bloomington when the men’s basketball team looks to win its second road game of the year on Saturday afternoon.

Penn State picked up its first road win of the season earlier this week with a defensive and gritty showing at Rutgers despite not having leading scorer Kanye Clary on the court. His status for the Indiana game has not been confirmed. He may be a game-time decision. Ace Baldwin Jr. came up big for the Nittany Lions in Clary’s absence against Rutgers. Penn State may need another big all-around game from their star transfer player.

Indiana just snapped a three-game losing streak by scoring a win over Iowa this week. The Hoosiers were led by a 23-point effort by Kel’el Ware and a career-best 13 points by Anthony Leal in the win. Malik Reneau leads the Hoosiers with 16.0 points per game but it is unknown if he will be available for Saturday after suffering an anlkle injury at the start of Indiana’s last game.

Penn State has not won a game in Bloomington since 2014. Needless to say, history is not on Penn State’s side against the historical basketball powerhouse Hoosiers. Penn State is just 3-23 all-time on the road at Indiana. But Penn State did win the last meeting between the two schools in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament semifinal last postseason, 77-73.

Here is how to watch the game Saturday afternoon.

Penn State at Indiana Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 12:o0 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire