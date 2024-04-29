Penn State included in top six of four-star cornerback

Penn State is going to have to make a big push in their recruitment of the 2025 class as they sit with 12 total commitments right now.

By comparison, they had 25 in 2024 and 23 in 2023 meaning there is still plenty of work to be done with players on their target board.

One area they’ll be looking to add to is their secondary as they have one cornerback committed to them in Xxavier Thomas.

The Nittany Lions got some good news when they learned they made the top six of four-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. The other schools on his list are Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Miami, and Louisville.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ CB Chris Ewald Jr ( @ChrisEwaldjr ) has cut his list of 25+ Offers down to 6️⃣‼️

Ewald is a 6’1 ( 179 LBS ) CB out of Hollywood, FL. He’s one of the best DB’s in 2025 with Rivals ranking him top 30 NATL. and Top 5 in Florida.

Let him know what’s the move? pic.twitter.com/1yWZ1859lO — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) April 22, 2024

This would be a great addition for the Nittany Lions as they have continued to recruit the state of Florida at a high level.

Ewald is ranked as the 114th-best player in the 2025 class according to On3’s Industry Rankings and is the No. 17 cornerback in the country.

He was previously committed to Michigan before opening back up his recruitment in January.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder has started lining up his official visits with the first one taking place at Georgia in late May and him already scheduling his trip to Happy Valley for June 21.

This seems to be an uphill battle and a potential losing one as Chad Simmons of On3 says that Miami are the likely landing spot for the South Florida native.

“… Miami is in a good spot …They’re a local program that I was told was not going to let Ewald get away,” he reports.

That is reflected by On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine who has the Hurricanes as the huge favorites to land the four-star with an 86.4% chance. Penn State sits at 1.5%.

