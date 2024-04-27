Penn State’s Hunter Nourzad drafted by Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27.

Nourzad joined Penn State in 2022 after playing for Cornell from 2018-2021 where he started 20 consecutive games at right tackle. Nourzad earned second-team All-America honors from the AFCA in 2021 in his final season with the Big Red.

Nourzard entered the Nittany Lion squad as a redshirt senior, playing 11 games at guard and center with eight starts in 2022.

This past season Nourzad had 13 starts at center.

