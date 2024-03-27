Penn State hosts No. 1 2026 quarterback for visit

Penn State is looking to lock up their 2025 recruiting class for the quarterback position still, but that’s not stopping James Franklin and his offensive staff from looking ahead to the next cycle.

Right now, the Nittany Lions have already secured one commit for the 2026 class in elite Pennsylvania running back Messiah Mickens.

There is no rush as the 2025 class is still being worked on as spring and summer camps are underway or are getting finalized with participants, but coaching staffs across the country are starting to host recruits from younger cycles.

Penn State is doing just that when they welcome elite 2026 quarterback Faizon Brandon to campus on March 26.

The North Carolina native is ranked as the 46th-best recruit in his class according to On3’s Industry Rankings, but On3 themselves have him listed as the top quarterback and No. 12 overall player.

According to their database, the Nittany Lions haven’t offered Brandon, but that likely changes during his visit. The talented quarterback has amassed just under 20 offers from elite schools across the country.

Brandon is a 6’3″ 185-pounder who finished his last high school season with over 3,500 passing yards and 45 touchdowns.

Penn State will try to jump into consideration for the North Carolina quarterback as he has started visiting schools. There is a real focus on this position early in this class as the Nittany Lions have hosted two other top quarterbacks for visits as well.

With new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien running the offense, it’s more important than ever that they start getting guys who fit their system onto campus and develop future relationships.

It looks like that’s what the class of 2026 will be for the quarterback position.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire