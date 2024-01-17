Penn State hosts intriguing group of prospects this weekend

After a very successful recruiting effort in the class of 2024, the Penn State coaching staff has to flip their attention to the next set of recruits to keep things building in the right direction.

While it’s still early in the 2025 class’s recruitment process, getting players on campus for visits is one of the important steps in developing relationships and having them check out the campus and program.

The Nittany Lions are set to host one of their junior days this weekend starting Jan. 20.

They have an intriguing group of players visiting Happy Valley with 13 members of the class of 2025 visiting and one player each from the 2026 and 2027 classes coming as well.

Tyler Calvaruso of 247Sports details all of the players who are scheduled to visit (subscription needed).

Rankings from national recruiting services change during the upcoming spring and summer portions of the year with camps starting, but right now there are five major players coming to campus this weekend.

QB Matt Zollers

RB Alvin Henderson

DL Trent Wilson

LB Anthony Sacca

S Kainoa Winston

All five of these prospects are rated as four-stars in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Henderson is the headliner of this group based on being rated 84th overall in their composite rankings, but 247Sports puts Winston as 27th best player in the country.

Winston is the cousin of current Penn State safety, KJ Winston, and is seen as someone the Nittany Lions should be favored for if they continue to recruit him well.

Henderson on the other side is expected to wind up at Auburn with multiple crystal ball picks predicting he commits to them. With the reputation Penn State has with developing running backs, it’s not shocking the Alabama native would at least take a visit.

Zollers is an interesting instate quarterback, viewed as the third best in Pennsylvania by 247Sports and sixth best by the composite rankings. He’s a 6’3″ 205 pound prospect and could find himself climbing during the upcoming stretch.

Sacca is one that Penn State fans would love to add. He’s a legacy as his father, Tony Sacca, played quarterback from 1988-91 before being taken in the second round of the NFL draft. The younger Sacca isn’t a bad player himself, being ranked as the 20th best linebacker and 171st overall prospect.

Wilson is another Maryland prospect who could become a Nittany Lion. He’s 6’3″ 270 pounds and is ranked as the third best defensive lineman in the state and 10th best in the country.

It’s still early on this process, but Penn State has a group full of interesting prospects coming to Happy Valley for junior visits.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire