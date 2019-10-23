Penn State hosts its final visit from Theo Johnson before he decides

Among Theo Johnson’s final contenders, no school has been involved with the four-star tight end as long as Penn State. The Nittany Lions were one of Johnson’s first scholarship offers over 14 months ago, and this past weekend they brought he, his mother and brother into State College for an official visit.

“They have recruited me the hardest and for the longest period of time,” Johnson said of Penn State. “Through this whole process they have been very consistent, making it very clear I am the guy they want. The biggest thing going for them is they have been straight up with me and supporting me the whole time. I would say that’s definitely an advantage that Penn State has.”

Penn State was looking to build upon that foundation of consistency and support when they brought Johnson in for his official visit. That trip coincided with their White Out game against Michigan on Saturday night.

“They started my visit on Saturday and I didn’t get home until Monday, so I was there for the whole Sunday,” Johnson said. “That Sunday I got to spend a lot of time with coach (Tyler) Bowen and I got to watch a practice.

“Saturday was crazy, and I kind of see why they kept me Sunday. If I would have had to leave on Sunday, there would have been no time I would have gotten to spend with the coaches. I did get to spend a good bit of time with coach (James) Franklin, coach Bowen and coach (Ricky) Rahne, and also some of the players.”

Frequent visits to State College have allowed Johnson to become familiar with several players on the team, specifically Jesse Luketa and K.J. Hamler.

“I was with Jesse again this time for most of it,” Johnson noted. “It was really good to get around the players again. Sometimes when you are not around it for a while you forget how you are feeling about the culture of the team. Getting around the players again was good to bring up those feelings again.

“I had a really great time with Jesse. He always keeps it real with me about the coaches and how they run things at Penn State.”

Johnson has repeatedly highlighted the use of the tight end position in an offense as important to his decision, and on Saturday he was able to see Penn State’s tight end catch a big touchdown pass en route to the win.

“I would say that Penn State uses their tight ends very well,” Johnson said. “Pat (Freiermuth) has been doing a lot of great things for them. I know if Penn State is where I decide to go, I will be used to the best of my abilities and they can utilize my talents.”

Prior to Penn State, Johnson took official visits to Iowa and Georgia. He has one more official visit scheduled for this upcoming weekend to Michigan.

“I know this is going to be my last major visit, and after this I am going to be buckling down and trying to get a decision,” Johnson said. “I know I want to do it before December. I am planning on setting a (decision) date soon.”