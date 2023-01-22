Penn State hosts Class of 2025 target Trent Wilson

Penn State is weeks away from finishing off its Class of 2023 and the effort is already being put in to get a jump on the Class of 2024. But that hasn’t stopped the staff from looking even further down the line in the Class of 2025. And on Saturday, Penn State hosted one of the potential top targets in the Class of 2025 along with other recruiting targets in upcoming recruiting classes.

Trent Wilson, a Class of 2025 from Washington D.C., took to Twitter to share some of his experience from his day in Happy Valley. Wilson’s visit to Penn State is notable because he already holds an offer from Penn State.

Penn State reached out to Wilson with an offer for a scholarship in June 2022. A number of schools have sent out offers already, including Notre Dame, Georgia, and USC to name a few.

Amazing day in Happy Valley, I thank the whole Penn State coaching staff for having me. #weare #notcommitted pic.twitter.com/U4KGzx4Xnh — Trent Wilson (@trentwilson____) January 21, 2023

Wilson is clearly among the top targets for Penn State in the Class of 2025, once the work is done on the Class of 2023, and of course the Class of 2024. And odds are this will not be Wilson’s final trip to Penn State before he makes a commitment decision down the line.

List

5 things to know about Penn State's 2023 football schedule

Related

Penn State extends offer to 2024 target from Maryland ESPN's way-too-early preseason All-Americans for 2023 Saquon vs. Miles: Penn State running backs set for NFL playoff matchup Jalen Pickett named to midseason watch list for Oscar Robertson Trophy Bill O'Brien interviews with Patriots

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire