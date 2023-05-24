Penn State hosts 2025 3-star OL on unofficial visit

Penn State is back working hard to continue getting their 2025 recruiting class rolling. Currently, they have three prospects already committed to them, which puts the Nittany Lions number three overall in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. They only trail Georgia and Alabama who are one and two respectively.

If James Franklin and his staff are able to hold onto this ranking, it would be the highest they’ve ever finished in the recruiting rankings.

Right now, they have their sites set on a rising offensive lineman prospect from Connecticut. Will Black is a 6’7″ 295 pound prospect who is currently ranked as a three-star prospect according to On3’s rankings. That puts him as On3’s number three player in the state and number 26 offensive line prospect in the class of 2025.

Including Penn State, Black currently has 12 scholarship offers, including offers from big named schools like Michigan, Miami and Texas A&M.

Black recently visited Penn State for the first time on Monday, where he toured the campus and met with the coaching staff.

Penn State has been putting a heavy focus on building the trenches in the past couple recruiting classes. There are four offensive lineman signed in the 2024 class with more potentially added. One offensive lineman has already signed in the 2025 class as well.

After Black’s unofficial visit to Penn State, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Nittany Lions a 35.6% chance to land the three-star prospect. Those are the second best odds, behind only Syracuse, who are given a 40.7% chance.

There is still a way to go in the recruiting process of Black, but it’s clear that Penn State is making him a priority. We’ll see how the recruitment progresses, but right now the Nittany Lions have put themselves in the running to land another offensive line prospect.

