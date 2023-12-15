Penn State hosting intriguing transfer portal WR this weekend

One of the major areas of need for the Penn State Nittany Lions is developing a wide receiver room that is up to the standard that elite programs across the country have and should have.

That was one of their biggest weaknesses throughout the year.

With just the Peach Bowl remaining before closing the book on Penn State’s 2023-24 season, James Franklin and his staff are officially looking to the transfer portal to see if they can get a quick upgrade.

It worked with Mitchell Tinsley before the 2022-23 season, but failed with Dante Cephas and Malik McClain before this season.

Franklin is hoping to avoid that this go around and get one or multiple players into their offense who are ready to contribute right away.

According to Tyler Calvaruso and Tyler Dohn of 247Sports, the Nittany Lions are hosting Miami transfer wide receiver Colbie Young for an official visit to campus this upcoming weekend.

The 6’5″ 215 pounder originally spent one year at Lackawanna College in Scranton, PA. After putting up 472 receiving yards and nine touchdowns his freshman year, he decided to transfer to a Division 1 school and had offers from multiple big programs, including Penn State.

Ultimately, Young decided to enroll at Miami.

The New York native became a starter with the Hurricanes midway through his first season there and wound up catching 32 balls for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that up this year with 47 receptions for 563 yards and five touchdowns.

Franklin and his staff are familiar with Young going back to the first time they recruited him when he was leaving Lackawanna.

Young is a big bodied receiver that doesn’t quite fit the prototype that the Nittany Lions have had in recent years. This could be their way of adding more size to the position with a player who has been productive at the Division 1 level.

This would be a good get for Penn State to start the transfer portal window at a clear position of need and will be something to monitor after Young leaves campus.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire