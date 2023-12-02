Penn State will host the final Pac-12 champion in Beaver Stadium in 2024

Penn State’s 2024 schedule may not feature a game on the schedule against this year’s Big Ten champion, whether it is Michigan or Iowa, but it will be highlighted by a home game against the 2023 Pac-12 champions. The Washington Huskies became a trivia answer on Friday night by winning what will in all likelihood be the final conference championship game in Pac-12 history. As the Pac-12 conference crumbles to the ground, Washington held off Oregon for this year’s Pac-12 championship, likely all but officially punching its ticket to this year’s College Football Playoff.

Penn State is currently scheduled to host Washington on Nov. 9, 2024 as part of the revamped Big Ten football schedule for next season. The Big Ten is officially adding Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA next season.

Penn State and Washington have played just three games in their all-time series. The two schools met for the first time in Seattle on Dec. 3, 1921, with Penn State winning by a score of 21-7. In 1983, Penn State edged the Huskies in a defensive battle, 13-10, in the Aloha Bowl. The most recent meeting came in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl, which was won by Trace McSorley, Saquon Barkley, and the rest of the Nittany Lions by a score of 35-28.

In addition to Washington, Penn State will also play Big Ten newcomers UCLA and USC on back-to-back weeks. Penn State will host UCLA on Oct. 5, 2024 and visit USC the following week on Oct. 12. Penn State will not face Oregon until the 2025 season with a home game. The date of the 2025 game against the Ducks has not been locked in at this time.

In addition to losing Washington, Oregon, USC, and UCLA to the Big Ten, the Pac-12 is also losing Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah to the Big 12 and Cal and Stanford to the ACC. Oregon State and Washington State are the only two schools remaining and the two have just worked out a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for 2024 as the two Pac-12 remainders continue to work to provide stability moving forward in the changing landscape of the college sports scene.

Here is a look at Penn State’s 2024 football schedule.

