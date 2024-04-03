Penn State hoping for commitment from Matt Zollers, the top-rated QB in PA

Penn State is already off to a solid start with its efforts in the Class of 2025 recruiting cycle. Already with one of the nation’s and the Big Ten’s top-rated recruiting classes, the Nittany Lions are missing a commitment from one key position in 2025, and that hole could be filled this week.

Spring-Ford quarterback Matt Zollers, from Royersford, PA, is scheduled to announce his college decision on Thursday, April 4. A press conference is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, at which time Penn State will learn whether or not one of the top players in the state will be joining the Nittany Lions in 2025.

Zollers is rated as the no. 2 overall player in Pennsylvania. After missing out on a commitment from the top-rated recruit in the state (edge rusher Zahir Mathis committed to Ohio State), James Franklin and his staff would love to pick up the next highest-rated recruit at a position of need down the line. Zollers is expected to announce his decision between Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, and Pittsburgh.

This recruitment appears to be pretty wide open with no crystal ball predictions currently on record on 247Sports. The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Penn State the edge with a 47.5% chance of securing a commitment from Zollers, but there are no official predictions on record on the platform either.

Zollers visited Penn State’s campus this past weekend and checked out a spring football practice. He is also coming off a pair of unofficial visits to Georgia and Alabama this week. He also recently visited the other two finalists, Missouri and Pittsburgh. Zollers has made a number of other trips to Penn State since last summer, and the Nittany Lions could be the team to beat.

But with no insider predictions on the eve of the supposed commitment, it is all a guessing game.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire