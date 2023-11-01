Penn State hopes other wide receivers can step up in Trey Wallace's absence

Oct. 31—Penn State wide receiver Trey Wallace will not miss the rest of the season, but it appears that he will not play Saturday at Maryland.

Wallace sustained an injury to his right arm or shoulder while trying to make a sideline catch in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions' 33-24 victory over Indiana last week at Beaver Stadium.

He walked to the locker room and returned to the sideline wearing a sling. Wallace has 15 receptions for 161 yards in seven games, the second-most among the wide receivers behind KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

"There is no doubt when you have two guys at a position of two or three guys that are on the field," Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday, "and you lose one of them as a proven commodity and playmaker, it no doubt has an impact."

Franklin and his staff have been waiting for a third receiver to earn playing time behind Lambert-Smith and Wallace by being consistent physically and mentally.

Malik McClain, a Florida State transfer, saw the most playing time in Wallace's spot Saturday but did not catch the only pass that came his way. Dante Cephas, a Kent State transfer, was targeted five times by quarterback Drew Allar and made two catches for 15 yards.

It appears they have moved ahead of other receivers such as Liam Clifford, Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders.

"It's about consistency," Franklin said. "That's always the measuring stick, not just for wide receivers but at every position. The guys that are starting or playing significant reps are the guys that have shown the most consistency in practice and in games."

Struggles on the line: Penn State's offensive line struggled the last two weeks against Indiana and Ohio State.

The Lions allowed seven sacks against the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes after permitting four in the first six games. They also gained just 181 rushing yards in those two games and averaged just 2.6 per carry.

"We've got to play better across the board," Franklin said. "We've got to continue to get better and grow. If you're not good enough on first and second down and you're in obvious passing situations, people can just tee off on you. That's challenging on the best offensive line."

Right tackle Caedan Wallace, a four-year starter, left the Indiana game in the first half with an undisclosed injury and was replaced by sophomore Drew Shelton, the former Downingtown West standout.

"We have a lot of confidence in him (Shelton)," Franklin said. "Does he need to get better like they (the offensive linemen) all do and be more consistent? Yes. But he's been very steady and consistent since he got here.

"He doesn't get too high or too low. He's a very conscientious young man. He does a really nice job."

Franklin sounded like Wallace will be well enough to play Saturday at Maryland.

"I think Caedan will be available," he said. "I don't see that (his injury) being an issue for this game."

Allar makes cut: Penn State sophomore Drew Allar was named as one of 35 candidates for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, it was announced Tuesday.

Allar is one of four Big Ten quarterbacks who made the list, along with Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Ohio State's Kyle McCord and Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa.

Allar has completed 61.4% of his passes for 1,655 yards and 16 touchdowns with one interception.

The semifinalists will be announced Nov. 14 and the finalists on Nov. 28. The winner will be announced Dec. 8 on the College Football Awards Show.