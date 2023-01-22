Penn State hopes to dominate the state with latest offer in 2024

Penn State entertained a group of recruiting targets on Saturday and were busy handing out offers. Among the players receiving a scholarship offer from Penn State was one of the top offensive linemen from Pennsylvania, Ryan Cory.

Cory announced on his Twitter account on Saturday he received an offer from Penn State. The offer from Penn State was just one of a handful that Cory received on Saturday as offers from Miami, West Virginia, and Kansas were also on the way, along with a couple of others.

Cory, from Gibsonia, PA, is a three-star recruit according to the recruiting rankings this far out in the Class of 2024 from On3 and 247Sports. At 6-4 and 290 pounds, he is certainly a recruit to keep an eye on moving forward.

Cory is a top 20 player in the state of Pennsylvania according to the recruiting rankings from On3 and 247Sports. Cory is no stranger to Penn State, of course. He has made multiple unofficial trips to Penn State previously. Odds are there will be more visits in his future.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire